Party on? Alberta's office Christmas get-togethers proceed with caution

Staff at Heritage Park weren't sure when people would want to book the venue for Christmas parties again.

The pandemic put a stop to most Christmas celebrations in 2020 and it wasn't clear when they'd be back.

This season was a pleasant surprise.

"Though they haven't returned to pre-pandemic levels, we've had way more corporate Christmas party bookings than we anticipated this year," said Jeff Hodgson, the senior director of guest services.

“Are we having the 800-person events that we used to have pre-pandemic? No, we are not – but we are very happy to have the number of smaller events that we are doing."

Heritage Park isn't the only local venue seeing a return of corporate Christmas dollars – the Calgary Zoo is also having a bounce-back season.

"November and December have been our busiest years in the last five years for events," said Alison Archambault, the zoo's director of brand and engagement.

Archambault says sit-down meals and office parties are far less common given the currently health restrictions, but she says many corporations are still directing dollars from their social budgets to the facility.

"A lot of organizations are opting to give their employees ZOOLIGHTS tickets," she said, "(they'll) meet up in an outdoor spot here, and get hot chocolate or popcorn."

Still, some venues across the province are taking precautions, in case someone booking a Christmas party suddenly gets cold feet.

The Pampa Brazilian Steakhouse in Edmonton is among several restaurants charging deposits on group reservations, in case someone pulls the plug on the party.

"I think most guests understand the need for that," said Oscar Lopez, one of the restaurant's owners.

"Having a deposit for those larger groups ensures that only those individuals who are really looking forward to coming and dining with us are actually going to show up and dine with us."