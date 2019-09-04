Hundreds of golfers, including several members of the current Calgary Flames and plenty of alumni, were swinging away on the courses at two local country clubs, working to raise money for some very worthy causes.

The 39th Annual Calgary Flames Celebrity Charity Golf Classic brought together over 400 golfers to play at the Country Hills Golf Club and The Links of Glen Eagles in Cochrane.

Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano, a 14-year veteran of the tournament, tells CTV News between players and groups, there’s a lot of competition but it's all about coming together for the Calgary Flames Foundation.

"Every year you come out, you have a good time, a couple laughs and it's all for a good cause."

Kurtis Foote, the head golf professional at Country Hills Golf Club, says the conditions have been great for the players despite a bit of morning rain.

"We should see some good scores in this scramble format," he said. "It’s a great charity, we’ve been part of it for over a decade now and we couldn’t be happier to host everyone here."

The tournament provides just a portion of the $4 million that The Calgary Flames Foundation contributes annually to southern Alberta communities though its sponsons and donors.

Proceeds from last year's tournament exceeded $425,000.

The funds are used to support a range of charities that support health and wellness, amateur sports and education.

