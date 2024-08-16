Patient putts put Parel on top of leaderboard at Rogers Charity Classic

Scott Parel credited a tip from his caddie for helping him finish atop the leaderboard after the first round of the 2024 Rogers Charity Classic.

After his good friend and caddie Keith Nolan told him to be patient with his putting, Parel proceeded to make seven birdies during his bogey-free round of 7-under 63 on Friday at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club.

“My putts, I felt like were starting right of where I was intending, especially under the gun,” Parel said. “(Keith) just said, ‘You know what, your golf swing has very good, slow tempo and your putting stroke used to have very good, slow tempo.’ So he said, ‘Just be patient. Let that club get back just like in your golf swing.’ So that helped today.”

Starting on the back nine of the par-70, 7,093-yard course, Parel birdied three of his first four holes before recording five straight pars. He then rolled in birdie putts on the first and second holes before adding two more on Nos. 6 and 8.

Before his solid start on Friday, Parel had carded 20 straight rounds in the 70s over his last seven PGA Tour Champions events.

“I played very well obviously to shoot 63,” said the 59-year-old golfer from August, Ga., whose best showing this season was at the first event of the year when he finished in a tie for fifth at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in January. “I haven’t had many 63s in a long time. I putted really well today. I’ve hit the ball much better in other rounds, but I hadn’t made putts like I did today.”

A pair of former Charity Classic champions in Scott McCarron and Wes Short Jr. finished tied for second with Mario Tiziani at 6-under 64.

McCarron won back-to-back titles in Calgary in 2017-18 before finishing second in 2019 behind Short, who benefited from a fortunate bounce off a rock on the final hole to hold on for a one-shot victory.

“It’s a golf course I like,” McCarron said. “Obviously played well here. I had the chance to win when Wes Short won and hit the rock on the water to beat me, but I’ve played some good golf here and it fits my eye and I like it. I like coming up here to Canada. I love Calgary.”

World Golf Hall of Famer Padraig Harrington finished in a logjam of eight golfers in a tie for fifth place at 5 under.

Alan McLean on London, Ont., had six birdies and two bogeys to card a round of 4-under 66 to finish as the top Canadian in nine-way tie for 13th place.

“It’s honestly very disappointing to finish with a bogey, but on the whole really solid day of golf,” said McLean, who was in contention last year at 6 under through two rounds before shooting 73 on the final day.

“It was a learning experience last year. Again, just build just slowly. You can’t win the tournament tomorrow. Last year it was just the back nine, so I would love to be in the same situation I was last year and go one better.”

Meanwhile, former Calgary resident Stephen Ames finished in a 15-way tie for 22nd at 3 under, just one stroke ahead of fellow Canadian Golf Hall of Famer Mike Weir of Brights Grove, Ont.

Gordon Burns of Ajax, Ont., and Calgary’s Steve Blake finished well back of the leaders at 3 over and 9 over respectively.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 16, 2023.