Patio season preview: Warm temperatures dominate weekend forecast

The final weekend of winter is turning out to be the warmest so far this year.

A powerful high pressure system over the Pacific is starting to push in to Western Canada and is bringing mild weather and warm temperatures well above normal for this time of year.

Friday’s forecasted high of 13C will be a mix of sun and cloud through the afternoon with some gusty northwesterly winds at 20-40 km/h.

Typically winds from the northwest at this time of year are an indicator of cooler air moving in, but this ridge of high pressure has pushed our jet stream up north high enough that we will continue to experience warm winds moving in and heating up the province.

This blocking trend will hold steady right through to Tuesday, the first day of spring, and then a dramatic turn in both temperatures and conditions will take place.

By late Tuesday into Wednesday, cold air and a messy looking low pressure system is expected to push back into Alberta.

This system has the potential to produce a spring storm which could include rain, snow, and temperatures diving below seasonal.

We will know more about the intensity of this low by early next week.

Best not to swap out the winter tires quite yet, but for now, enjoy a lovely weekend with highs in the mid-teens perfect for patio chilling.