Officials at the Calgary Zoo are mourning the loss of one of its peacocks after the bird was injured in a run-in with a golf cart at the facility.

The bird that was left to roam freely throughout the ground was seriously injured when it flew into the windshield of a moving golf cart.

Trish Exton-Parder, a spokesperson for the zoo, said that staff members worked quickly to help save the bird, but it ended up succumbing to its injuries. She added that the incident was unavoidable and no one is being held responsible.

"After an internal investigation, it was determined this was a tragic and unavoidable accident. Our thoughts are with those who were affected by this sad loss."

This is not the only peacock death the facility has weathered in the past while.

On November 9, a peacock evaded keepers during an annual end-of-year round up and ended up flying over the wall of the lion enclosure.

A few months before that, a wild red fox managed to get into the property, killing another peacock.

(With files from the Canadian Press)