CALGARY -- One man is dead following a late Thursday afternoon traffic accident in northwest Calgary.

The incident occured shortly after 5 p.m., on 16th Ave N.W. and Montgomery Avenue. A young male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

EMS confirmed to CTV News that the pedestrian died at the scene.

Police have closed a section of 16th Avenue between Montgomery Avenue and Home Road N.W.

The traffic unit has been called in to investigate. Calgary police are speaking to witnesses.

No other details are being released at this time.

This is a developing story....