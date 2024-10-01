'It’s very exciting': 11-year-old Calgary kart racer heading to Italy for international competition

An 11-year-old Calgary boy who has been making waves in kart racing locally will soon get a chance to show off his skills on the world stage.

Christian Sanguinetti has had a love for cars and racing for as long as he can remember.

In his bedroom, the 11-year-old has a simulator that he’s been racing on since he was two years old. By the time he was five, he was on the track racing karts.

Sanguinetti says he loves the feeling when he’s racing.

“The high speed and just feeling the energy when you pass somebody,” he said.

“And when you go up to the lead, and seeing the checkered flag when you’re in first, it feels so good.”

Christian is following in his dad's footsteps when it comes to racing. Brendon Sanguinetti also used to race, now he’s Christian’s coach and mechanic.

He says kart racing has brought them even closer together.

“The time that we spend together doing this, it really is nice and it creates a great bond,” Brendon said.

“It’s a great sport and it’s really cool to see him kind of grow up and take to it.”

Heading to Italy

Sanguinetti races out of the Calgary Kart Racing Club in Strathmore, Alta. Over the years, he’s racked up a lot of wins. His bedroom is filled with his trophies.

The biggest win to date was securing the Canada finals championship in Edmonton recently.

That got Christian a ticket to represent Canada at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Italy later this month. He says that was a great feeling.

“Well, I was screaming 'let’s go' in my helmet when I crossed the finish line. It’s the first time going there. It’s very exciting because I’ve been wanting to go for a while.”

His dad couldn’t be more proud of his son’s accomplishments.

"It’s amazing,” Brendon said.

"I’m one of the few people who knows, having done it how difficult it is and so yeah I’m really biased but I think he’s amazing and I’m so proud of him. We’re all very proud of him.”

Christian has big dreams as far as racing is concerned. He says one day, he wants to compete against the best.

“My goal is to get sponsors recognition and make it to Formula One. My sports hero is (F1 Driver) Lewis Hamilton," Christian said.