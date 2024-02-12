Pedestrian hit by SUV dies in hospital, Calgary police seek dash-cam footage

Calgary police are investigating a weekend crash that killed a pedestrian.

Officers were called to the intersection of 24 Street S.W. and 162 Avenue S.W. at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Police say the victim was walking from the northeast corner of the intersection to the southeast corner when she was hit by a vehicle as it turned left from southbound 24 Street onto 162 Avenue.

The pedestrian, a 48-year-old woman, was either in or "close to" the marked pedestrian crosswalk at the time, according to police.

She was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but died a short time later.

After hitting the victim, the vehicle – a maroon 2009 Honda pilot – collided with a bus shelter before coming to rest on the median.

Police say the driver of the Honda, a 49-year-old woman, was not injured.

Investigators don't believe impairment or speed were factors in the collision.

Anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.