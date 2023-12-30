Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Carseland

A Stars Air Ambulance responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the Carseland area Friday night.

They transported a man in his 30s in stable, non-life-threatening condition to Foothills hospital in Calgary.

STAR-1 (Calgary) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Carseland, AB area — STARS (@STARSambulance) December 30, 2023

Carseland is 67 kilometres southwest of Calgary.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.