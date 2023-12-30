CALGARY
Calgary

    • Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Carseland

    A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter is shown in a stock photo. (STARS / Facebook) A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter is shown in a stock photo. (STARS / Facebook)

    A Stars Air Ambulance responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the Carseland area Friday night.

    They transported a man in his 30s in stable, non-life-threatening condition to Foothills hospital in Calgary.

    Carseland is 67 kilometres southwest of Calgary.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

