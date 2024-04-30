Street sweeping was postponed in these Calgary communities due to snow, ice

Snow and ice forced the City of Calgary to postpone street sweeping operations in several communities on Tuesday.

In a release, the city said streets that were not swept in Scenic Acres, Somerset, Riverbend, Quarry Park, Willow Park, Wildwood, Spruce Cliff and Shaganappi will be rescheduled to June.

“Accumulating snow and ice can create challenges for our sweeping equipment,” the city said in the release.

City crews are continuing sweeping operations in Bridgeland, Panorama Hills, Whitehorn and University Heights.

“We may also revisit communities affected by snow and ice today to ensure sweeping completed during the snowfall meets our standards for completion,” the city said.

City-wide street sweeping is expected to continue on Wednesday, weather permitting. The city said it is monitoring forecasts and will adjust as necessary.

For information about street sweeping schedules and postponements, visit the City of Calgary’s website.