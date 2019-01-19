A person has been taken to hospital after they were hurt when they were struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in northeast Calgary.

Police say they were called to the scene on Castleridge Drive N.E. at about 2:00 a.m. for reports of crash involving a pedestrian.

When emergency crews arrived on scene they found the victim who was suffering from minor injuries.

They were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The driver remained at the scene and police are speaking with them to determine the cause of the crash.

Investigators are working to determine if speed or alcohol were factors in the incident.