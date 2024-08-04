CALGARY
Calgary

    • Pedestrian transported to hospital after collision with Calgary bus

    A 57-year-old man is in serious condition after falling under the rear wheel of a Calgary bus Saturday night. A 57-year-old man is in serious condition after falling under the rear wheel of a Calgary bus Saturday night.
    An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a Saturday night collision on Macleod Trail S.E.

    At around 9:25 p.m., police were called for reports of an injured pedestrian at the intersection of 11 Avenue S.E. and northbound Macleod Trail S.E.

    Police say it appears that a passenger on a Calgary Transit bus was seriously injured after getting off the bus.

    The 57-year-old man apparently put his bag on the floor before getting off the bus. When the bus stopped, the man got off but forgot to take the bag. The doors closed just as the man turned to try to reach back for the bag. As the bus drove away, the man fell under the real wheel of the bus.

    He was transported to hospital in serious condition.

    Police say alcohol may have been a factor.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

