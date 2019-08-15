An online search is now on for the next great act to take the stage at an upcoming Calgary Roughnecks game.

From now until 5 p.m. on September 27, local performers are invited to submit videos to the new 'Roughnecks Got Talent' competition.

The winner of the contest will be given the chance to perform live during a halftime show at a Roughnecks home game at the Saddledome.

They will also receive a professional recording of their audition and live performance, promotion on the Calgary Roughnecks' social media channels and a $1,000 cash prize.

Officials say the video submissions are limited to five minutes in length and the acts must not be dangerous or inappropriate.

Performers must be at least 15 years old and those under 18 must provide proof of consent from their parent or guardian.

Further information, including directions on how to submit a video, can be found on the Calgary Roughnecks' website.