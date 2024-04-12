Phillips calls for funding to be reinstated to Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network

Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips is calling on the province to reinstate funding for the Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network.

The Lethbridge Senior Citizens Organization (LSCO) learned funding for the program would be cut at the end of February.

It was the city’s only case management resource for seniors at risk of being abused.

Since funding was suspended, Phillips said she has received over 300 letters from concerned citizens.

Phillips wants to see the original $100,000 brought back and double so the program can provide adequate support.

At the time funding was cut, the Learn Program had approximately 40 active cases.

With its provincial funding cut, Lethbridge's only elder abuse program will come to an end.

Any senior being abused or at risk of being abused can contact police or the LSCO.