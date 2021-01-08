Plea no longer expected in connection with Shane Smith homicide, body has not been found
Three men have been charged in connection with the June 2020 disappearance of Chestermere's Shane Smith. The police investigation has determined he was killed. (supplied)
CALGARY -- The second of three men charged in connection with the killing of Shane Smith is not expected to appear in court Friday.
Andrew Leger-Wegner, 23, is not expected to enter a plea on Friday on charges related to his alleged role in the disposal of the Chestermere man's body last spring. His legal representative is scheduled to be in court on Friday as part of the case.
Smith was last seen alive on June 6 at a home in McKenzie Towne, joining new friends after a car event, the court heard in December.
Ian Abercrombie, 24, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and indignity to a body for "jokingly" pointing an AR-15 firearm at Smith, pulling the trigger and firing a round
According to court proceedings, Abercrombie convinced his two roommates to get rid of the remains. Police say the body of the 20-year-old was placed in the Bow River at the south end of the city.
Despite multiple searches by friends and family in the months that followed, Smith's body has not been found.
Andrew Thomas Bablitz, better known as Andrew Farias, has been charged with unauthorized weapons offences in connection with the investigation.
Correction:
The original version of this story indicated Leger-Wegner was expected to enter a plea on Friday. The accused is not scheduled to appear in court today but his lawyer will be appearing in connection with the case.