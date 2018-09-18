CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police appeal to public to return roller skates to rightful owner
A pair of white Boxer brand roller skates were found in an abandoned back pack in Airdrie in late August. (Supplied)
Published Tuesday, September 18, 2018 8:24AM MDT
RCMP in Airdrie are looking for the owner of a pair of roller skates that were found in an abandoned backpack in the city last month.
Police say the white Boxer brand roller skates were found in late August.
Investigators are hoping the person who owns the skates will come forward and will be able to identify them by their size.
Anyone with information on who the skates belong to is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7200.