RCMP in Airdrie are looking for the owner of a pair of roller skates that were found in an abandoned backpack in the city last month.

Police say the white Boxer brand roller skates were found in late August.

Investigators are hoping the person who owns the skates will come forward and will be able to identify them by their size.

Anyone with information on who the skates belong to is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7200.