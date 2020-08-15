CALGARY -- The man suspected of assaulting a senior at a CTrain station on Saturday morning has been arrested.

Emergency crews were called to the Sunnyside LRT station at around 9 a.m. following reports of an attack.

According to police, a senior was attacked and knocked to the concrete platform. The victim suffered severe injuries to his head.

EMS officials confirm an 80-year-old man was transported by ambulance from the station to the Foothills Medical Centre.

Basil Sweezy, 36, was taken into custody later in the day on Saturday.

The homicide unit is leading the investigation into the assault.