CALGARY -- Taking a friend's vehicle without permission led to an Edmonton man being arrested in Brooks, Alta. for drug possession, assault and fleeing police.

A woman called RCMP about 3 p.m. on Thursday and said a man who was known to her had taken her 2018 Jeep Cherokee.

Officers went to the woman's home on the northern outskirts of the town of Brooks – about two hours southeast of Calgary – and while investigating, saw the Jeep on Township Road 191.

The driver of the Jeep saw police too, as a release says the Jeep turned around and drove toward two police cars at a high rate of speed "in an apparent attempt to ram them."

Officers avoided a collisions and the suspect vehicle fled into Brooks at high speed.

Police called off the chase, but minutes later the vehicle and a suspect were spotted in an alley in the 400 block of 4th Street W.

The driver was arrested and found to be suspended. Cocaine was seized during a search.

Riley Mraz, is facing charges, including:

Dangerous operation of a conveyance

Assault with a weapon (X2)

Flight from police

Possession of a controlled substance

Driving a motor vehicle while unauthorized

Police say more charges are pending.

Mraz was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court next on July 22.