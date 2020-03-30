CALGARY -- Police have a suspect in custody after a 70-year-old man was stabbed Monday night in northwest Calgary.

The incident took place just prior to 8:30 p.m., when police responded to a call about an incident on Storybook Gardens in northwest Calgary.

The police described the incident as a domestic call, saying the person in custody is believed to be related to the victim.

The victim was transported to Foothills Hospital by EMS.

This is a developing story...