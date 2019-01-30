CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police investigate after man hit by train in downtown Calgary
A man was seriously injured after he was hit by a train in the downtown on January 30, 2019.
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 7:28AM MST
A man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre after he was hit by a CP train in the city’s downtown early Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the tracks near 1 Street S.W., between 9th and 10th Avenue, at about 1:10 a.m.
Police say the man lost his arm in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.