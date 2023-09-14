Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in northwest Calgary

A woman who was taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle has died, police said Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 24 Avenue and Upper Place N.W. just after 8 a.m.

Police say the 21-year-old woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but she later died.

The driver, a 41-year-old man, remained at the scene of the crash.

The incident caused 24 Avenue N.W. to be closed in both directions between Ulrich Road and University Drive N.W.

Police say neither excessive speed or alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash, but it's likely the driver may not have seen the woman because of how bright the conditions were.

Officials say the woman was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.