Police investigate random assault in southwest Calgary
Published Saturday, October 20, 2018 12:30PM MDT
Calgary police are looking for suspects in connection with the random assault of a man that took place early Saturday morning.
Officials say that at about 3:00 a.m., a man was walking with some friends on 21 Avenue and 17A Street S.W.
An unknown suspect ended up attacking him and leaving him with minor injuries.
The victim was taken to Foothills Hospital for treatment.
Police are still investigating and say the attack was random.