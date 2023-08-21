Police investigate stabbing at downtown Calgary CTrain station

Calgary police say charges are pending after a stabbing at the Eighth Street CTrain platform on Monday morning.

Police were called to the area at 5 a.m. from a help phone on the CTrain platform.

The victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, but his condition has since been upgraded to stable.

"The victim and the offender were known to each other,” said acting Staff Sgt. Matt Binda on Monday.

"It started as an incident at one of the local convenience stores in the downtown core."

Police used area CCTV footage to identify a suspect, who was taken into custody on the corner of Seventh Avenue and Eighth Street S.W. shortly before 7 a.m.

The LRT platform was closed for much of the morning as officers investigated.

It reopened at roughly 10 a.m.

Binda says police are encouraging Calgarians to call in when they see criminal activity in their area.

"We need to make sure that we have the right resources in the right place at the right time,” he said.

"We will make sure that we have those resources in place to make sure that Calgarians can enjoy the downtown core.”