Two 7-Eleven convenience stores were robbed by an armed suspect just hours apart early on Saturday morning

The first robbery took place on Centre Street North just before 1:00 a.m. Police say a suspect went inside with a weapon and left with a number of items.

Then a second store was robbed on Northmount Drive Northwest, and once again, the suspect was armed.

No one was injured in either case. Police can’t confirm whether the two robberies were connected and are searching for suspects.