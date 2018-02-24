CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police investigating after two convenience store robberies just hours apart
Two convenience stores were robbed overnight.
Published Saturday, February 24, 2018 2:48PM MST
Two 7-Eleven convenience stores were robbed by an armed suspect just hours apart early on Saturday morning
The first robbery took place on Centre Street North just before 1:00 a.m. Police say a suspect went inside with a weapon and left with a number of items.
Then a second store was robbed on Northmount Drive Northwest, and once again, the suspect was armed.
No one was injured in either case. Police can’t confirm whether the two robberies were connected and are searching for suspects.