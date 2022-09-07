Police investigating assault along 14th Street Southwest
One woman was taken to hospital after a dispute involving two suspected drivers became physical Monday afternoon.
Calgary Police Services officials confirm officers responded to the area of 14th Street and 90th Avenue S.W., near Glenmore Landing, at around 1 p.m. on Labour Day following reports of an altercation.
"Upon arrival, police discovered a woman, who is believed to have been driving one of the vehicles, was injured and was later treated by EMS," said CPS officials in a statement to CTV News. "Witnesses reported seeing the driver of the other vehicle assault the woman and leave the area prior to police arriving. At this time, it is not clear what led to the altercation and investigators continue to speak with witnesses and collect CCTV footage for review."
An EMS public education officer confirms the woman was transported in non-life-threatening condition with undisclosed injuries.
Investigators have not confirmed if road rage precipitated the assault. Police have not released a description of a suspect or suspect vehicle.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
