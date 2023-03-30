Police investigation closes Highway 552 northeast of Okotoks, Alta.

RCMP blocked off a highway southeast of Calgary on Thursday night as part of an investigation.

Few details were released but Mounties said the area would be closed to the public into Friday.

Highway 552 was closed northeast of Okotoks.

RCMP had a roadblock in place near the single-lane Davisburg Bridge, which crosses the Highwood River.

RCMP were not releasing details about what they were investigating but did say it was not a traffic collision or property search.

Calgary police said the RCMP notified them of the situation but police would not say what it may be connected to in the city.

Mounties were redirecting traffic in the area.