CALGARY -- Calgary police are warning the public about an alleged sexual assault involving a 10-year-old girl Friday morning.

Officials say the incident, which occurred in the 1400 block of 41st Street S.E., was reported at 8:15 a.m.

A 10-year-old girl was on her way to school when she was approached by a male teenager who touched her inappropriately, police say.

The victim continued to school where she reported the incident to authorities and police were contacted.

Officers did search the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police are now investigating the incident and are asking the public to help them identify the alleged offender.

He is described as Caucasian with curly black hair and was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie and a blue face mask at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident, or the identity of the suspect, is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: "P3 Tips"