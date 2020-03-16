Police locate Dodge Caliber believed involved in southwest Calgary homicide, 3 suspects sought
A man has died after being found in medical distress near this Shell station early Saturday. (Google Maps)
CALGARY -- Police have located a Dodge Caliber believed to be connected to a homicide at a southwest Calgary business over the weekend.
A man was found in medical distress in the parking lot of a gas station at Bow Trail and 37th Street S.W. early Saturday and died at the scene.
Police said he owned a nearby business and had responded to an alarm call about 3 a.m.
He stayed in the parking lot, according to police, waiting for his business to be secured as a window had been smashed.
Police say about 6 a.m. the man was approached by three other men and suffered fatal injuries.
He was able to walk to a nearby business, where he was found.
Police believe the three men were trying to break into a cannabis store connected to the man's business.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.