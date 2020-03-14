CALGARY -- The man who died in a southwest Calgary parking lot early Saturday had responded to alarm at his business and was waiting for it to be secured when he was attacked by three men attempting to break into a cannabis store next door.

Police said the victim had responded to a break-in alarm at his business about 3 a.m. and remained in the parking lot until 6 a.m. waiting for it to be secured as a glass window or door had been smashed.

That's when police say he was approached by three men and suffered fatal injuries.

"He was able to walk a short distance to a nearby business," police said in a release.

He was found in medical distress and police were called about 6:15 a.m.

Police tape surrounded the parking lot of a Shell gas station and a strip of businesses at the corner of Bow Trail and 37th StreetS.W.

A police vehicle was parked there for most of the day.

More information is expected to be released on Monday following an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.