CALGARY -- The mother of a newborn girl has been found after the baby was recovered from an alleyway in the southeast community of Ogden.

Police say the baby, who is just days old, has been assessed by medical staff and deemed healthy. She is currently being cared for by protective services.

Staff Sgt. John Guigon with the CPS Child Abuse Unit says the mother is now receiving required supports and the incident is not considered to be criminal in nature.

"We understand this is a concerning incident and ask that anyone who finds themselves in a situation where they cannot care for a child to call 211 to be connected to community and social support," said Guigon.

"The safety of all children in our community is paramount and we are here to support families in need."

Officers were called to an alleyway near the intersection of Ogmoor Crescent and 76th Avenue S.E. after someone walking their dog noticed the abandoned baby.

The newborn had been left in the alleyway inside a box and was covered with a blanket. She was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police have not disclosed how long the infant was left unattended in the box or why the incident was not considered criminal.