Police locate teen reported missing last week
Published Friday, July 13, 2018 8:38AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, July 16, 2018 11:53AM MDT
--Update: Monday, July 16, 2018--
Calgary police say Kayla Carrillo, 13, has been located and is safe.
--Previous Story--
Calgary police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen leaving a residence in the southeast a week ago.
Kayla Carrillo, 13, was reported missing to police on Tuesday and was last seen on July 6 when she left her home in the 2400 block of 41 Street S.E.
Carrillo is described as:
- 163 cm or 5’4” tall
- Slim Build
- Light brown Hair
- Brown eyes
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers through the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org