Calgary police have asked for your help to find 30-year-old Ehsanullah Rahmani.

Rahmani is wanted on 12 outstanding warrants in relation to drug trafficking including six counts of trafficking in crack cocaine and six counts of possession of proceeds of crime.

Rahmani is 162 centimetres tall, 64 kilos, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on where he is you can call the Calgary Police Service’s Drug Tip at 403-428-8100, the police non-emergency line 403-266-1234, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 calgarycrimestoppers.org