CALGARY -- The Calgary police child at risk unit is now investigating after five young children were left without supervision at an unlicensed private dayhome Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the Over the Rainbow private dayhome in the northeast community of Coventry Hills just before 1 p.m. after a five-year-old child escaped the house and ran to get help from a neighbour.

The neighbour, Nate Pike, said the child told him the caregiver left for an appointment with her son, and left the five children in a room alone.

The children varied in age from infant to five-years-old.

Security footage from Pike showed the children appeared to be alone for more than an hour before the boy broke out.

The boy said there was fabric tied around the door handle.

The children were checked by the Calgary police Children at Risk Response Team and were not injured.