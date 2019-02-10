Calgary police are looking for two people after a cashier was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the thieves entered the A plus 1 Convenience Store on Elbow Drive S.W. at just before 5:00 a.m.

Once inside, they pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money.

Police say the offenders fled the scene with the cash drawer from the register. The clerk was not injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.