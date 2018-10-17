Police have blocked off a rural property east of Highway 2 to conduct a search in connection to the disappearance of a Calgary man last year.

Calgary police and RCMP responded to the acreage near 338 Avenue and 112 Street S.E. on Tuesday.

Police say they are searching the property in relation to the disappearance of Adam Young.

Young was last seen leaving his home in the 200 block of 11 Avenue S.E. at about 10:00 p.m. on November 20, 2017.

Police believe foul play is involved and say they are investigating Young’s disappearance as a homicide.

The property, east of Highway 2, is blocked off at the gates and spotlights were set up at the scene overnight.

The property includes a house, workshop and a trailer.

Police are hoping to collect evidence connected to the case and an extensive search of the property is underway.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Young is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org