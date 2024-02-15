Police searching for witnesses after man seriously injured near Calgary CTrain station

A man was found seriously injured at a southeast Calgary CTrain station on Tuesday, and police are looking for help figuring out what happened.

Calgary police members were conducting a patrol in the parking lot at the Franklin CTrain Station around 10:15 p.m. when they found a man in medical distress.

He was transported to hospital and remains in life-threatening condition.

After a medical examination, police believe the circumstances of the man’s condition are suspicious.

The Calgary Police Service is looking to speak with witnesses or anyone with information about the incident.

If you saw anything suspicious at or near the Franklin CTrain Station, on the south side of Memorial Drive near the spiral staircase between 9:10 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. on Feb. 13, contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app.