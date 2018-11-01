CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police seek classic car stolen from outside business in Crowfoot Crossing
The vehicle is in good condition and has two black racing stripes over the top and a black interior.
Published Thursday, November 1, 2018 9:16AM MDT
Police are appealing to the public for help to find a 1970 Chevelle that was stolen from outside a business in the city’s northwest on the weekend.
The blue Chevrolet Chevelle was parked in the 100 block of Crowfoot Way N.W. and was stolen sometime between 1:00 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 a.m. Monday.
The vehicle is unique and has two black racing stripes over the hood and trunk, a black top and black interior.
Anyone with information about the location of the car or its theft is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org