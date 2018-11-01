Police are appealing to the public for help to find a 1970 Chevelle that was stolen from outside a business in the city’s northwest on the weekend.

The blue Chevrolet Chevelle was parked in the 100 block of Crowfoot Way N.W. and was stolen sometime between 1:00 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 a.m. Monday.

The vehicle is unique and has two black racing stripes over the hood and trunk, a black top and black interior.

Anyone with information about the location of the car or its theft is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org