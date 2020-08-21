CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is asking witnesses to come forward in connection with Thursday afternoon's crash along Stoney Trail that left one man dead and sent another to hospital.

According to police, a black 2015 Chevrolet Corvette was traveling northbound on Stoney Trail at a high rate of speed shortly after 3:30 p.m. when the 24-year-old driver attempted to exit at the McKnight Boulevard interchange.

The driver allegedly lost control of the sports car, causing the vehicle to leave the road and enter a greenspace between the ramps. The car proceeded to spin and flip and the driver was ejected.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene. Police have not released the identity of the deceased.

A 30-year-old man who had been a passenger in the car remained in the vehicle during the rollover. He was transported by ground ambulance to hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the rollover or the events leading up to it, is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.