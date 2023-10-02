Police seeking dash-cam footage to assist in search for missing Calgary woman

Police continue to search for a woman who was reported missing from northwest Calgary on Saturday.

Calgary police said Amy Elizabeth Fahlman, 25, was last seen leaving her home in the 300 block of Hawkland Place N.W. on Sept. 29, 2023.

She was reported missing the next day when she did not return home. Fahlman’s family and police are concerned for her wellbeing and said it’s uncommon for her not to be in regular contact.

Fahlman is described as 5’6” tall (167 centimetres), approximately 130 pounds (58 kilograms), with a slim build, brown eyes and brown hair.

In a news release Monday, police said Fahlman’s vehicle was believed to have been travelling north of Cochrane.

Her vehicle is described as a silver 2010 Nissan Murano with extensive hail damage and Alberta licence plate CKK2830.

A stock image of a 2010 Nissan Murano. (Courtesy: Calgary Police Service)

Anyone who may have dash-cam footage from Sept. 30 along Weedon Trail, north of Cochrane, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., is asked to contact police immediately.

At this time, police said there is nothing to indicate foul play in Fahlman’s disappearance.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.