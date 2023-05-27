Police seeking information regarding Friday night hit-and-run in northeast Calgary

Calgary police are investigating a hit-and-run in the northeast community of Renfrew.

It happened Friday night just after 7 p.m., at Fourth Street and 14 Avenue N.E.

Police are looking for a small sedan, described as silver, beige or light in colour.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.