Police seeking public assistance investigating northeast Calgary hit-and-run

Calgary police are seeking public assistance to advance their investigation into a hit-and-run that took place last month in northeast Calgary.

At about 11 a.m. Feb. 29, a woman was hit by a vehicle while entering a crosswalk at 32nd Ave and 34 Street N.E. She wasn’t seriously injured but required medical attention.

The driver left the scene and didn’t report the incident to police.

Police say the vehicle was described to them as an older model black Ford pickup truck with a push bar on the front.

The driver was described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old with short beard, mustache and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.