

CTV Calgary Staff





RCMP in High River are investigating after a dog injured a child on a pathway behind a school in the area earlier this week.

Bella Willoughby, a Grade 4 student at Joe Clark School was playing on the playground on Tuesday afternoon when she spotted a woman walking her dog nearby.

The nine-year-old girl approached the woman and asked if she could pet the animal. The dog’s owner let her pet the dog but it jumped up on the little girl, injuring her.

The dog and its owner left the area soon after the attack took place.

Meanwhile, Bella's mother Angela says the attack has left her daughter seriously hurt and unsure about approaching dogs.

"She's a little leery of big dogs now," she said. "She's been given antibiotics for dog and cat bites."

She says that her daughter has been checked out and hasn't suffered ay fractures, but the bite has caused extensive swelling on her face.

Angela says that more needs to be done to protect children playing at the school.

"There needs to be a fence separating the popular path from the playground. This would have never happened. My daughter would have admired the dog and there would have been no interaction and that would have been the end of it."

As for the dog owner and the animal itself, she says she just wants answers.

"Who leaves a little injured girl on the ground after what your dog just did?" she said. "I want justice for my daughter. She is worth more than a dog."

She says that the dog should either undergo a period of extensive training or be put down.

Police have identified the owner of the dog as well as other witnesses to the incident. The dog has been seized while the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the High River RCMP detachment at 403-652-2357. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)