CALGARY
Calgary

    • Police vehicle, pulled over with officers inside, struck by alleged drunk driver

    calgary police, cps, cps generic
    Share

    A pair of Calgary police officers were injured in a vehicle collision late Thursday night.

    Just before midnight, the officers' vehicle was struck while pulled over for a traffic stop along Beddington Trail N.W., west of Hidden Valley Link N.W.

    Both officers were in their vehicle when it was hit.

    In the aftermath, the driver of the vehicle that struck the officers' remained.

    Police say the driver showed signs of impairment, refused to give a breath sample and was arrested.

    Oghenetega Iyeke, 40, is charged with the following:

    • Impaired driving causing bodily harm (2); and
    • Failure or refusal to comply with a demand – alcohol (1).

    He's set to appear in court on Aug. 7.

    Police say neither officer was seriously injured in the collision – both were treated by EMS at the scene.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

    Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

    Russia to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drones over Black Sea

    Russia's defence minister ordered officials to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drone flights over the Black Sea, the ministry said Friday, in an apparent warning that Moscow may take forceful action to ward off the American reconnaissance aircraft.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News