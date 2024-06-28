Police vehicle, pulled over with officers inside, struck by alleged drunk driver

A pair of Calgary police officers were injured in a vehicle collision late Thursday night.

Just before midnight, the officers' vehicle was struck while pulled over for a traffic stop along Beddington Trail N.W., west of Hidden Valley Link N.W.

Both officers were in their vehicle when it was hit.

In the aftermath, the driver of the vehicle that struck the officers' remained.

Police say the driver showed signs of impairment, refused to give a breath sample and was arrested.

Oghenetega Iyeke, 40, is charged with the following:

Impaired driving causing bodily harm (2); and

Failure or refusal to comply with a demand – alcohol (1).

He's set to appear in court on Aug. 7.

Police say neither officer was seriously injured in the collision – both were treated by EMS at the scene.