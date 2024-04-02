Police warn of break-ins targeting homes in new Calgary communities

CALGARY
    Calgary police issued a warning about a recent increase in break-and-enters targeting homes in new communities.

    In a release Tuesday, police said the influx of break-ins are occurring in new homes and homes under construction in communities across Calgary, but specifically in the southeast community of Belvedere.

    The thieves often take appliances, electrical boxes, siding, windows, doors and other construction materials.

    The Calgary Police Service (CPS) encourages new home owners or people who work in home construction to report all thefts or break-ins.

    “The items being stolen in these incidents may indicate home entrances have been left unlocked, making it easier for thieves to help themselves,” Sgt. Nick Wilsher of the Calgary Police Service crime prevention team said in the release.

    “We are reminding citizens to ensure their residences are secure and for those working in these residences to remain vigilant to help prevent crime.”

    Tips to prevent break-ins

    CPS offered several tips for new home residents to help keep property safe.

    Police suggested establishing a 9 p.m. routine of closing garage doors and windows, locking doors leading to or from the garage and closing and locking exterior windows.

    Additionally, installing security doorbell cameras, alarm systems and exterior motion lights can add an extra layer of security.

    Other tips include:

    • Close your blinds;
    • Photograph valuables and record serial numbers;
    • Consider using tracking devices, like AirTags or GPS trackers, for vehicles and other valuables;
    • Don’t let anyone into multi-unit buildings with shared entrances that you don’t know;
    • Get to know your neighbours and look out for one another; and
    • Report suspicious activity to police.

    Anyone with information about break-and-enters and thefts occurring in new communities is asked to contact CPS at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers, by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app.

