Police warn of increase in grandparent scams targeting Calgary seniors

Calgary police are warning residents about an increase in attempted grandparent scams targeting seniors.

There were 32 incidents reported to police as of January 2024, including 21 where approximately $180,000 was lost in total, according to a Thursday news release.

Victims realized they were being scammed in nine of those incidents. The two remaining incidents were reported by a third party and it is unknown if money was lost.

During these scams, suspects call potential victims, pretend to be a loved one and claim they have been arrested and need cash for bail.

The victims are then told to send money via e-transfer or in-person through a phony “bond collector” where they are often threatened with a false gag order, pressuring them to remain silent.

In these cases, the suspects are often impersonating law enforcement officers and lawyers. Calgary police noted that officers are not involved in collecting bail money from citizens over the phone.

“These scammers are clever in gaining personal information from a number of methods to make their story sound convincing while preying on seniors’ generosity, trustworthiness and desire to help their loved ones,” acting Sgt. Craig Stothard of the Calgary Police Service said in the release.

“We’re encouraging anyone who has been a victim to report the incident to police or to a trusted family member or friend immediately.”

Police are encouraging Calgarians to have a conversation with the seniors in their lives to remind them not to give money to people who contact them over the phone.

More information about how seniors can protect themselves from grandparent scams can be found on the Calgary Police Service website.

Anyone with information about grandparent scams is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.