Two charged after assault, hit-and-run in downtown Calgary

Two people are facing charges after an assault and subsequent hit-and-run in downtown Calgary early on Monday morning.

Calgary police said the altercation occurred around 4 a.m. after a group of people walking in the area of Dermot Baldwin Way S.E. had an argument.

Bear spray was used by one of the people, causing a man and woman to leave the group, heading toward their parked vehicle.

Police say two women approached them, and one of them used an “edged weapon” to strike the woman in the head.

The victims of the attack then got in their vehicle and drove back to Dermot Baldwin Way, allegedly hitting the two assailants with the vehicle.

The vehicle fled westbound onto Fifth Avenue S.E.

The people in the vehicle drove to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

The driver, Paris Samuel Appenheimer, 43, was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 31.

The suspect who allegedly used the edged weapon was arrested and taken to hospital for injuries sustained when they were hit by the vehicle.

Chekesha George, 24, has been charged with assault with a weapon and breach of probation. She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police believe more people may have been affected by the hit-and-run and are looking to speak with anyone who was involved.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.