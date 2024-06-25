CALGARY
Calgary

    • Mild Tuesday before at least 20 mm of rain Thursday

    Share

    Tuesday will be a pretty uneventful day for much of southern Alberta as a ridge of high pressure hovers over the bottom half of the province.

    A moisture-laden, digging trough from the Pacific will move into British Columbia Wednesday before crossing over the Rockies.

    This system will not only push that ridge east, but it is also expected to park over central and southern Alberta dumping large amounts of rain.

    Convective activity is also expected during this transition period with mild to moderate thunderstorms throughout the region, including threats of strong wind and hail.

    Initial storms should fire off of the foothills on Wednesday afternoon and evening with the bulk of precipitation coming during the day Thursday.

    In Calgary, rainfall totals are expected to hit at least 20 millmetres but due to the upsloping nature of this system higher totals are certainly possible.

    Temperatures are only expected to stray from normal by a few degrees for both daytime highs and overnight lows before they return to seasonal for the weekend.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Former Ottawa deputy police chief charged with sexual assault

    Former Ottawa police deputy chief Uday Jaswal has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident involving a female police officer under his supervision at the time. The assault allegedly took place in the workplace.

    Judge partially lifts Trump hush money gag order

    A New York judge partially lifted a gag order on Donald Trump on Tuesday following the Republican presidential candidate's conviction on criminal charges stemming from an effort to influence the 2016 election by buying a porn star's silence.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News