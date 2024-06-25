Mild Tuesday before at least 20 mm of rain Thursday

Tuesday will be a pretty uneventful day for much of southern Alberta as a ridge of high pressure hovers over the bottom half of the province.

A moisture-laden, digging trough from the Pacific will move into British Columbia Wednesday before crossing over the Rockies.

This system will not only push that ridge east, but it is also expected to park over central and southern Alberta dumping large amounts of rain.

Convective activity is also expected during this transition period with mild to moderate thunderstorms throughout the region, including threats of strong wind and hail.

Initial storms should fire off of the foothills on Wednesday afternoon and evening with the bulk of precipitation coming during the day Thursday.

In Calgary, rainfall totals are expected to hit at least 20 millmetres but due to the upsloping nature of this system higher totals are certainly possible.

Temperatures are only expected to stray from normal by a few degrees for both daytime highs and overnight lows before they return to seasonal for the weekend.