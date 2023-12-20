Police watchdog says Calgary officer's shooting of suspect was 'necessary' and 'reasonable'

A Calgary police officer's choice to shoot and kill a suspect while the two were in a physical struggle near a southeast Calgary daycare in the summer of 2019 has been deemed "necessary" and "reasonable."

Alberta's police watchdog on Wednesday released the findings of its investigation into the deadly police-involved shooting that occurred on June 26, 2019.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) says no offences were committed by the officer.

"It is my opinion that (the officer) was lawfully placed, and acting properly in the execution of her duties," said Michael Ewenson, ASIRT executive director.

"There is no evidence to support any belief that the subject officer engaged in any unlawful or unreasonable conduct that would give rise to an offence.

"While the death of (the suspect) is unfortunate, the force used by (the officer) was necessary and reasonable in all the circumstances."

At the time of the incident, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said it started with a lone officer showing up to the area of 20 Avenue and 35 Street S.E. around 6:30 a.m., "for reports of a suspicious person wandering in and out of several backyards in the area."

CPS said at the time a woman in her 30s pepper-sprayed the officer, leading to an altercation between the two that ended with the suspect being shot.

The suspect was declared dead at hospital soon after.

"This morning's incident highlights the reality that there are no routine calls in policing," CPS said at the time.

"When our officers respond to a call from the public in their time of need, we are driven by our common purpose of keeping our community safe.

At times this means officers find themselves at risk, needing to respond to a dynamic situation that unfolds in a blink of an eye."

ASIRT's findings expand on the details CPS released in 2019.

According to ASIRT, the officer, inside an unmarked vehicle with the window rolled down, spoke with the suspect for roughly 10 minutes before the suspect hit the officer in the face with pepper spray and took off down an alley.

The officer gave chase, ASIRT says, and a physical struggle ensued.

"(The suspect) managed to get in a position behind (the officer) such that she had her arms wrapped around (the officer's) waist. … (The officer) was yelling at (the suspect) to not try and take her gun," ASIRT said in its findings.

"(The officer) eventually whipped her own body around causing (the suspect) to be tossed off her back. … (The suspect) was still on her feet and within only a matter of feet from (the officer).

"(The officer) drew her firearm and pointed it at (the suspect).

"(The suspect) lunged forward towards (the officer), who then discharged her firearm twice at (the suspect)."

ASIRT says an autopsy determined the suspect was struck twice by bullets.

ASIRT also says toxicology determined the suspect was under the influence of methamphetamines at the time of the incident.

Additional officers arrived after the shooting occurred, ASIRT says, as did EMS.

Two witnesses, both of whom were dropping off children at a nearby daycare when the incident occurred, provided information that helped ASIRT piece together events, the police watchdog noted in its findings.

"As is her right, (the officer) chose not to provide a statement nor to be interviewed by ASIRT investigators," ASIRT said in its findings.

"There was no in-car video of the initial encounter at the police vehicle as (the officer) did not turn on her emergency lights.

"(The officer's) body-worn camera had also not been turned on so there is no footage from that source."

Later-arriving officers were not in a position to offer information or footage of the incident.

ASIRT says a spray canister was found at the scene.

Evidence of pepper spray was also found at the scene, ASIRT says.

And according to ASIRT, methamphetamines were found at the scene as well.