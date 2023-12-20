Police watchdog says Calgary officer's shooting of suspect was 'necessary' and 'reasonable'
A Calgary police officer's choice to shoot and kill a suspect while the two were in a physical struggle near a southeast Calgary daycare in the summer of 2019 has been deemed "necessary" and "reasonable."
Alberta's police watchdog on Wednesday released the findings of its investigation into the deadly police-involved shooting that occurred on June 26, 2019.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) says no offences were committed by the officer.
"It is my opinion that (the officer) was lawfully placed, and acting properly in the execution of her duties," said Michael Ewenson, ASIRT executive director.
"There is no evidence to support any belief that the subject officer engaged in any unlawful or unreasonable conduct that would give rise to an offence.
"While the death of (the suspect) is unfortunate, the force used by (the officer) was necessary and reasonable in all the circumstances."
At the time of the incident, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said it started with a lone officer showing up to the area of 20 Avenue and 35 Street S.E. around 6:30 a.m., "for reports of a suspicious person wandering in and out of several backyards in the area."
CPS said at the time a woman in her 30s pepper-sprayed the officer, leading to an altercation between the two that ended with the suspect being shot.
The suspect was declared dead at hospital soon after.
"This morning's incident highlights the reality that there are no routine calls in policing," CPS said at the time.
"When our officers respond to a call from the public in their time of need, we are driven by our common purpose of keeping our community safe.
At times this means officers find themselves at risk, needing to respond to a dynamic situation that unfolds in a blink of an eye."
ASIRT's findings expand on the details CPS released in 2019.
According to ASIRT, the officer, inside an unmarked vehicle with the window rolled down, spoke with the suspect for roughly 10 minutes before the suspect hit the officer in the face with pepper spray and took off down an alley.
The officer gave chase, ASIRT says, and a physical struggle ensued.
"(The suspect) managed to get in a position behind (the officer) such that she had her arms wrapped around (the officer's) waist. … (The officer) was yelling at (the suspect) to not try and take her gun," ASIRT said in its findings.
"(The officer) eventually whipped her own body around causing (the suspect) to be tossed off her back. … (The suspect) was still on her feet and within only a matter of feet from (the officer).
"(The officer) drew her firearm and pointed it at (the suspect).
"(The suspect) lunged forward towards (the officer), who then discharged her firearm twice at (the suspect)."
ASIRT says an autopsy determined the suspect was struck twice by bullets.
ASIRT also says toxicology determined the suspect was under the influence of methamphetamines at the time of the incident.
Additional officers arrived after the shooting occurred, ASIRT says, as did EMS.
Two witnesses, both of whom were dropping off children at a nearby daycare when the incident occurred, provided information that helped ASIRT piece together events, the police watchdog noted in its findings.
"As is her right, (the officer) chose not to provide a statement nor to be interviewed by ASIRT investigators," ASIRT said in its findings.
"There was no in-car video of the initial encounter at the police vehicle as (the officer) did not turn on her emergency lights.
"(The officer's) body-worn camera had also not been turned on so there is no footage from that source."
Later-arriving officers were not in a position to offer information or footage of the incident.
ASIRT says a spray canister was found at the scene.
Evidence of pepper spray was also found at the scene, ASIRT says.
And according to ASIRT, methamphetamines were found at the scene as well.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bahamas cruise diverted to New England and Canada
Passengers on the cruise ship MSC Meraviglia didn’t get the balmy getaway they were expecting. The ship, scheduled to sail to the Bahamas this week, instead headed to New England and Canada 'due to unseasonable and rapidly worsening weather.'
Toyota recalls more than 100K vehicles in Canada over airbag issues
Toyota Canada announced Wednesday that it is recalling more than 100,000 vehicles due to issues with the front passenger airbags.
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint in Toronto and fled in stolen U-Haul: police
Toronto police say that the driver of a panel truck has been taken into custody following a pursuit by its Emergency Task Force.
BREAKING Quebec teachers' unions reject government's latest offer
The Fédération Autonome de l'Enseignement (FAE), a union representing 66,000 elementary and high school teachers in Quebec, has rejected the provincial government's latest offer.
New Liberal ads in Prairie ridings target Conservatives over Ukraine trade deal
The Liberals have been accusing the Conservatives of 'turning their backs on Ukraine,' and now the party is making that argument in attack ads running in more than a dozen Prairie ridings that are home to large Ukrainian communities.
Woman assaulted, abandoned in dumpster; Winnipeg police searching for three suspects
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for three suspects after a woman was assaulted, forcibly confined at a Manitoba Housing complex and then thrown into a dumpster earlier this month, in an incident investigators are calling ‘disturbing.’
North Korea's Kim warns of 'nuclear attack' if provoked with nukes: state media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said Pyongyang would not hesitate with a nuclear attack when an enemy provokes it with nuclear weapons, state media reported on Thursday.
Thousands take to the streets to protest austerity measures of Argentina's new president
Protests against austerity and deregulation measures announced by newly elected President Javier Milei went off relatively peacefully in Argentina's capital Wednesday, after a government warning against blocking streets.
Musk and Tesla are battling unions across Scandinavia. What comes next in the labour dispute?
Tesla has found itself locked in an increasingly bitter dispute with union workers in Sweden and neighbouring countries. The showdown pits the electric car maker's CEO Elon Musk, who's staunchly anti-union, against the strongly held labour ideals of Scandinavian countries.
Edmonton
-
'Disturbing' investigation into child, animal abuse leads to more than 100 charges
Two men and one woman are facing more than 100 charges in connection with the yearslong abuse of several children and pets in southeast Edmonton.
-
'A great surprise': Beaumont barber gifts $700 in meat to food bank
A Beaumont barber has made an unusual donation to the local food bank.
-
Edmonton police search for missing 12-year-old girl
A 12-year-old Edmonton girl has been missing for four days.
Vancouver
-
Health-care boost or profit-driven bureaucracy? B.C. offers virtual care contract
The provincial government is offering a service contract for a company that can provide physicians or nurse practitioners to field up to 1.5 million virtual appointments for British Columbians, CTV News has learned.
-
Naked intruder chased from Vancouver home by shovel-wielding senior, police say
A 72-year-old Vancouver woman used a shovel to chase a naked intruder from her home Tuesday night, according to local police.
-
Vancouver airport preps for holiday rush with 550,000+ travellers expected this week
The Vancouver airport is seeing an uptick in travellers this holiday season, as overall passenger traffic inches closer to pre-pandemic numbers.
Atlantic
-
Two youth arrested in connection with disappearance, homicide of Tyson Macdonald: PEI RCMP
After a nearly week-long search for missing teen Tyson Blair Macdonald, PEI RCMP says two youth have now been arrested in connection with his disappearance and homicide.
-
Man who killed Halifax gay rights activist discharged from psychiatric hospital
A mentally ill Nova Scotia man convicted of fatally beating a well-known gay rights advocate in 2012 has been discharged from a psychiatric hospital.
-
Messy Maritime weather impacting holiday travel
Recent weather has caused cancellations and delays in travel for people across the Maritimes.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich police seek missing man after vehicle found on Oak Bay waterfront
Police in Greater Victoria are appealing to the public to help locate a missing 38-year-old man who hasn't been seen for more than three weeks.
-
B.C. clinic closures leave thousands without family doctor
Around 3,500 patients in Victoria just got word they'll have to find a new doctor in the new year.
-
No charges in B.C. 2022 Christmas Eve bus crash that left 4 dead
The British Columbia Prosecution Service says there will be no charges stemming from a bus crash on an icy highway in the province's Interior last Christmas Eve that killed four people.
Toronto
-
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint in Toronto and fled in stolen U-Haul: police
Toronto police say that the driver of a panel truck has been taken into custody following a pursuit by its Emergency Task Force.
-
As car thieves break into homes, some Toronto neighbourhoods turn to private patrols
In Toronto neighbourhoods where car thieves break into homes to get keys – terrifying residents at home at the time – some are taking security into their own hands, with entire neighbourhoods looking to hire dedicated private security.
-
Videos show moment police arrest driver of stolen U-Haul following lengthy pursuit across Toronto
Video footage has surfaced showing the moment when police pulled the driver out of a stolen U-Haul truck and arrested him, following a lengthy pursuit throughout the streets of Toronto.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Quebec teachers' unions reject government's latest offer
The Fédération Autonome de l'Enseignement (FAE), a union representing 66,000 elementary and high school teachers in Quebec, has rejected the provincial government's latest offer.
-
Quebec teacher, nurse unions threaten unlimited strike in new year if no deal is reached
Four Quebec public sector unions representing hundreds of thousands of workers are threatening to launch an unlimited general strike early in the new year if they can't reach a deal with the provincial government.
-
Quebec raising public daycare prices in new year
Quebec families with children attending public daycares will soon have to pay a little more each day.
Ottawa
-
A tempestuous year for weather in the capital
It's been quite the year for weather in the capital—from heavy rain to flash flooding, three tornadoes and wildfire smoke. The only question now is what's to come?
-
Man found guilty in 2019 murder of Ottawa hip-hop artist Markland Campbell
Donald Musselman has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of 42-year-old Markland Campbell.
-
Santa and his 'fire elves' rappel down CHEO wall in a special holiday visit
The 'Big Guy' made a special visit to CHEO Wednesday, with a rooftop entrance like no other, aided by firefighter elves, who scaled the down the side of the hospital, window to window, waving and bringing some holiday happiness to kids and their families.
Kitchener
-
Victim of Kitchener CO poisoning was recent international student grad, says family friend
The 25-year-old man who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Kitchener home Tuesday was a recently graduated international student from India, a family friend says.
-
Grand Valley, Ont. man awarded prestigious Carnegie Medal for daring rescue from burning home
A Grand Valley, Ont. man has been awarded the prestigious Carnegie Medal after he risked his safety to rescue his neighbour from a burning house.
-
Fire destroys two buildings at New Hamburg bee farm
A New Hamburg family is picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed part of their bee farm Wednesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
School closes early in wake of tragic shooting death on Sask. First Nation
Students at the Red Earth Cree Nation school have been put on Christmas break early following the tragic death of a local man in an alleged shootout with RCMP on Tuesday.
-
Maxime Bernier found guilty of violating Sask. public health order for COVID-era 'freedom rally'
People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier is guilty of violating a Saskatchewan public health order, according to a provincial court judgment released this month.
-
Lack of snow cover in Sask. making farmers nervous
The prospect of a white Christmas is diminishing. While that may be good news for some, Saskatchewan farmers are looking at the dry ground with concern.
Northern Ontario
-
Addressing homeless encampments in Timmins with compassion, understanding
Homeless encampments have been a contentious topic in Timmins this year. CTV News Northern Ontario recently joined a team of bylaw officers to look at the work they do keeping the city and its people safe.
-
Sault police wake passed-out driver, who then drives off and injures four officers
Two people have been charged and four officers received minor injuries after police in Sault Ste. Marie confronted an unconscious driver on Wellington Street.
-
Nestle recalls mini KitKat bars over potential plastic contamination
Nestle Canada has issued a nationwide recall of mini KitKat bars over the risk of plastic in the candies, which could pose a choking hazard.
Winnipeg
-
'A renaissance of home building': Winnipeg gets millions for housing, falls short of ask
Winnipeg has secured tens of millions of dollars of federal housing money including funds for affordable units.
-
Woman assaulted, abandoned in dumpster; Winnipeg police searching for three suspects
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for three suspects after a woman was assaulted, forcibly confined at a Manitoba Housing complex and then thrown into a dumpster earlier this month, in an incident investigators are calling ‘disturbing.’
-
Winnipeg’s Christmas Cheer Board no longer accepting applications this season
The Christmas Cheer Board of Winnipeg has stopped taking applications for hampers this season, saying they have been overwhelmed by the record demand this year.
Regina
-
Overcrowding in Regina hospitals violating fire code, leaked emails show
A leaked assessment from Regina's fire services plainly states that overcrowding in the city's emergency room corridors are violating national fire codes.
-
Two found dead in Regina's second fatal house fire over 11 days
Regina Fire says two people were found dead following a house fire in the city early Wednesday morning.
-
'We're home': Bella "Brave" Thomson back in Sask. following successful bowel transplant
Bella Thomson and her mother Kyla are back in Saskatchewan after spending the last four months at Toronto’s SickKids hospital.