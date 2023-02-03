Political interference alleged in assessment hearings in Matthew de Grood case

Matthew de Grood, the young man accused in the murders of five people in Calgary on April 15, 2014, is seen in a court sketch. Matthew de Grood, the young man accused in the murders of five people in Calgary on April 15, 2014, is seen in a court sketch.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina