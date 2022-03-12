Pop-up vaccine clinics in Calgary aim to encourage immunization

Alberta hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped slightly on Friday, but the provincial government is still hoping to encourage immunization by introducing two pop-up vaccination clinics in Calgary.

COVID-19 vaccines, as well as influenza and pneumonia vaccines will be available for adults and children on March 12 at the Genesis Centre from noon to 7 p.m.

A second temporary clinic on March 19 at the Village Square Leisure Centre will operate from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Translators and other supports will be on hand to reduce barriers, increase uptake and address vaccination concerns.

“These temporary clinics are a great opportunity for entire families to come and get protected against COVID-19,” said Alberta’s Minister of Health Jason Copping.

“We’re making it easy as possible for parents to get their kids vaccinated by reducing as many barriers as possible. Vaccines are the most effective way for all Albertans to protect themselves as we move towards an endemic stage in our province.”

The temporary clinics are a partnership between the government of Alberta, Alberta Health Services (AHS), the City of Calgary, Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary, Siksika Health Services, OKAKI Health Intelligence and the Calgary Homeless Foundation.

In addition to the temporary clinics, five AHS immunization clinics in Calgary are able to take walk-in appointments for children aged five and older.

The following clinics are open seven days a week and have extended operating hours:

Brentwood Village Mall (8:20 a.m. to 8 p.m.);

South Calgary Health Centre (8:20 a.m. to 8 p.m.);

Richmond Road Diagnostic & Treatment Centre (8:20 a.m to 8 p.m.);

Northgate Mall (8:20 a.m. to 8 p.m.); and

Bow Trail – 650 16 St S.W. (8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m).

Vaccinations at AHS clinics or at select pharmacies may also be booked through the province’s vaccine booking system.

Individuals must bring one piece of identification that shows their birthday to get vaccinated and an Alberta Health Care card is not required.